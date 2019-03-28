BELOVED duo The Carpenters are making a return in the form of a stunning tribute by Carole Gordon.

A two-hour show named The Carpenters – Voice Of The Heart is being staged at Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre.

The evening will celebrate the music from the legendary voice of Karen Carpenter who left behind an incredible legacy of her stunning voice with records which continue to fill fans with golden memories to this day.

Carole, and her accompanying band called Blue Jeans, will lead Carpenters fans through a romantic and magical evening.

Yesterday Once More, Goodbye to Love, Close to You and Only Yesterday will be amongst the variety of hits performed by the tribute during the show.

The well-known brother and sister duo made up of Karen and Richard Carpenter rose to fame during the 1970s with their album entitled Close to You.

The album earned them two Grammy Awards.

Karen’s presence will be brought to the West Cliff Theatre by Carole who has been making music for many years.

She used to write songs with her late partner Bob Newman too.

The pair’s earlier success story was the popular hit musical Forever In Blue Jeans which tours extensively throughout the UK and abroad.

In their early career they toured with country singer Tammy Wynette both in the UK and America and have been voted Top British Duo by the British Country Music Association.

A West Cliff Theatre spokesman said: “It will be a musical memory with the greatest tracks from The Carpenters, featuring the stunning voice of Carole Gordon who can recreate the velvet tones of Karen Carpenter with uncanny ease.”

With the first tour seeing most of the theatres sold out, this stunning new show for 2019 has lots more music than ever before and will be a night to remember.

The Carpenters – Voice Of The Heart is at the West Cliff Theatre at 3pm on Sunday, April 7.

Tickets are £22.50, or £21.50 for over 60s.

To buy tickets call 01255 433344 or visit westcliffclacton.co.uk.