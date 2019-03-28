COMMUNITY heroes from across Tendring have been recognised at a special ceremony.

Residents, organisations and charities from the district received Pride of Tendring awards in front of more than 200 people at the glittering ceremony at Clacton’s Princes Theatre on Friday.

The event was organised by Tendring Council for the eighth year to cast a spotlight on some of those who do so much in the community.

The Tendring Fanfare, specially composed for last year’s Pride of Tendring awards, was played as each recipient went up to accept their award.

It was written by Craig Sanders, a percussionist in the Royal Marines Band.

The recipients were all nominated by Tendring district councillors and the event was hosted by council chairman Mark Platt.

Mr Platt said the 17 recipients work hard in their community and expect no reward.

He added: “All of those recognised at this year’s Pride of Tendring are completely deserving of the awards.

“It is but a small thank you for the excellent work that they do for our community.

“All of them have made a tangible difference to our society, and represent a wide range of groups from our towns and villages.”