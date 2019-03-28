A CHILDREN’S water play park under construction at Clacton’s historic seafront pavilion could be open by Easter.

Clacton Pavilion, which was the jewel in the resort’s crown in its heyday, has seen a £3million overhaul in recent years.

The third phase of development, which is costing a total of £1million, includes a water play park as part of a new outdoor family play area, aimed at the under-12s.

The tropical island-themed Pavilion Water Park includes small water slides and water cannons, as well as a cafe, sun deck and beach hut themed changing rooms.

Bamboo fencing has also been imported from Taiwan to help create a tropical, Hawaiian feel.

Owner Billy Peak said works are now completed on £100,000 pumping and filtration units under the play park to ensure water safety.

“We hope to be open by the Easter bank holiday, subject to weather and a fair wind,” he said.

“This has been a long time in the planning and it is pleasing for us to be where we want to be.

“Construction of the bulk of water park is coming to an end and it’s basically now just the decoration work – the scenery, fencing, beach hut background, as well as the toilets and kiosk.

“It’s an ongoing part of what we are doing here, obviously aimed at enhancing our own business.

“But at the same time it will hopefully be another attraction for Clacton.

“We have now got four miles of fantastic beach in Clacton – without doubt, the best in Essex. What we have done, and what the pier has done, has built on that.”

Mr Peak said he intends to offer packages for children’s birthday parties at the water play park followed by food in Luca’s Ice Cream Parlour at the Pavilion.

Designer Yan Wolff, from Dutch firm Zephir, said the park is unique.

“It is the only one in this country like this,” he said

“We have done a lot work around the Mediterranean and some work indoors for Center Parcs, but this is the first one outdoors – and it’s a beautiful location.

“We came up with a theme by looking at the surroundings – copying the basalt rocks that you can see along the coast.”