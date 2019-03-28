IT has been 90 years since the last lifeboat service in Clacton was undertaken using the power of the wind.

The third and last of the Clacton RNLI lifeboats to be named Albert Edward took part in the final rescue using sails on March 21, 1929.

The volunteer crew set out on an uneventful service, which was to be the lifeboat’s last, at 12.25am, following reports of distress flares being sighted.

The crew of the Albert Edward searched the area where they were sighted for several hours, returning home at 5.30am after nothing was found.

It brought to an end 51 years of sail at Clacton RNLI.

The coxswain and senior crew on this final service were not the usual ones to take to the sea, but a relief coxswain, as Clacton’s coxswain Charles Ellis and crew were on a return passage from Cowes with Clacton’s new motor lifeboat Edward Z Dresden.

The relief coxswain was no stranger to the Albert Edward, as he was George Grigson, Clacton’s coxswain from 1907 to 1919, who was awarded the Silver Medal three times for his bravery.

He was accompanied on this service by his brother Harold, who had served alongside him since the early 1900s, after following in their father’s footsteps.

Their legacy lives on today, as current crew member Steve Oaks is a direct descendant of Harold Grigson.

Steve said: ‘When I joined the crew at Clacton RNLI, I knew it was something I wanted to do, but I had no idea about the family connection.

“It was only when I started to trace my family tree that the connection became apparent.”

The third Albert Edward was built as a sailing boar in 1901 and was retrofitted with an auxiliary engine in 1911, but its main propulsion was still sail.

The first three lifeboats stationed at Clacton were all named Albert Edward after Prince Albert, who later becoming King Edward VII, after their costs were met by donations from the Freemasons, of which Prince Albert was their Grand Master.

The Edward Z Dresden was the first motor lifeboat at Clacton and was one of the little ships that took part in the evacuation of retreating British troops from Dunkirk in 1940.