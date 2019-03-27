A TEAM of blind veterans will work together to walk one mile along Colchester High Street as part of March for Veterans awareness month.

With the help of Blind Veterans UK, the group of 12 former service personnel, including Hans Haagensen, of Colchester, and Liam Harold, of Walton, will tackle the street’s uneven pavements and many hazards today.

The men will proudly display their blazers, berets and service medals. They will be supported by six serving soldiers from the 16 Medical Regiment and Colchester Pipes and Drums will accompany them on their journey.

Similar 100 mile and 10 mile walks are planned across the country as part of March For Veterans month.

Mr Harold, 80, who was in the Parachute Regiment, said: “It’s going to be a big challenge that’s for sure, as I don’t know Colchester at all and I’m nearly completely blind.

“As long as I have my white cane and my brothers in arms guiding me, it’ll be fine.”

“My two metal knees mean it’s going to be extra tough but I’ll feel a huge sense of accomplishment when we complete the route.”