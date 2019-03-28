The Reverend responsible for leading Keith Flint’s funeral service tomorrow believes it will ‘‘be a day like no other.’’

Rev'd Rod Reid will conduct the ceremony at St Mary’s Church in Bocking, following a 1.7-mile procession for which hundreds of Prodigy fans will line the streets.

The church has been closely cooperating with both Keith’s family and the authorities to ensure the high-profile send off, which Essex Police has warned could cause disruption to residents and commuters, runs as smoothly and respectfully as possible.

Mr Reid said: ‘‘As we would normally do, we are working with the family and those close to Keith to get everything right for the day.

"However, we are aware that many others will want to feel part of the day too, so the church service will be relayed across the church grounds.’’

Due to the band’s Braintree origins and Keith’s strong connections to the Essex area, his tragic passing and tomorrow's farewell harbours an added significance for residents.

But he was also known, and in some cases adored, by millions worldwide, and Rod, who has worked at St Mary’s Church for more than four years, is pleased fans who were impacted by his energetic music and gentle and considerate soul, are being given the chance to properly say goodbye.

He said: ‘‘We all want it to be a fitting tribute and a chance to give thanks for Keith and this has always been part of what the family and band wanted from the start - a recognition of the outpouring of love and support that has come from the fans.

"Keith clearly had an impact on many people, and so this is an opportunity for people to join him on this his final journey and show their respect.’’

Final details for the funeral service are still currently being confirmed, but the 3pm procession will begin at Courtauld Road, at the roundabout that connects Railway Street and Coggeshall Road.

It will then proceed to turn right on to Bradford Street, before taking a left on to Church Lane, where it will pass the College of Braintree as it begins its final approach towards St Mary’s Church at around 3.30pm.

Only close friends and family of Keith, 49, will be able to attend the funeral ceremony.

Keith, who has been described by his band mates as ‘‘a true pioneer, innovator and legend’’ and provided vocals on the band’s chart-topping singles Firestarter and Breathe, was found dead at his home in Dunmow, Essex on March 4 by police.

An inquest has since heard the provisional cause of death was from hanging.

Following Keith’s death, The Prodigy’s forthcoming shows, including a rumoured appearance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, have been permanently cancelled.