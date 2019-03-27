ALMOST 1,000 people took part in internet safety workshops organised by Tendring’s Community Safety Partnership.

The Walk Online roadshows are run by E-Safety Training, which delivered separate sessions for children, and for parents and teachers.

More than 700 primary school children from the district, along with around 50 teachers and nearly 200 parents attended the sessions at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.

One of the Tendring Community Safety Partnership’s key priorities is protecting vulnerable people from hidden harm, which includes keeping children safe online.

Lynda McWilliams, chairman of the Community Safety Partnership, said she was glad the sessions were so well attended.

"As our world becomes ever more digital it becomes increasingly important that we stay safe online, and that extends to our children as well as ourselves," she said.

"It is vital that not only do we equip children themselves with the basic skills to protect themselves from various online crime, but that teachers, parents and other adult relatives also keep up to date with the latest trends and make sure that they are monitoring their children’s behaviours online."