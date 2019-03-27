SUPERMARKET chain Lidl has announced it is rolling out its ‘Too Good To Waste’ fruit and vegetable boxes across all of its stores in Great Britain following a successful trial.

The boxes, priced at £1.50 for 5kg, contain fruit and vegetables from the store shelves, which have become slightly damaged, discoloured or deteriorated, but are still perfectly good to eat.

The chain added the boxes are put together daily by the discounter’s dedicated in-store 'Freshness Specialists' and are available to customers from the store opening until midday.

After that time any leftover boxes are given to local good causes through Lidl’s surplus food redistribution programme, Feed it Back.

Christian Härtnagel, CEO Lidl GB, said: "The positive feedback that we have received off the back of our trial has been incredible; from our colleagues who are showing so much passion for them, to our customers who were getting in touch from the get go asking where they could get one.

"We’re therefore really excited to be rolling the boxes out to all of our stores nationwide, and we’re really pleased to see that it’s also starting to be adopted by other supermarkets.

"The really brilliant thing about this initiative is that, not only is it helping to tackle the highly important challenge of food waste, it’s also helping our customers make even more savings."

During the trial, which started in August, Lidl has sold more than 50,000 Too Good To Waste boxes and say they have prevented 250 tonnes of food going to waste.