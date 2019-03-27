A THIRD person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead in a burning flat.

Paul Gillett, 54, from Clacton, was found by emergency service workers in a flat in Station Road shortly before 7am on December 26.

Firefighters were called to the property and Mr Gillett's body was found inside.

He had been assaulted and a post-mortem examination found he had sustained multiple injuries.

A 34-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated burglary and assaulting an emergency worker.

She remains in custody.

Seth Stollery, 47, and Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, both of no fixed address, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 29, charged with murder and arson with intent.

They are due to stand trial in June.