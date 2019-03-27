Reports have been made that a woman and her two-year-old daughter were attacked by a knife-wielding thug while walking through a park in broad daylight.

The woman took to social media to seek out some good Samaritans who had helped her in the aftermath of the horrific incident and shared her account of what happened.

She described walking through Lake Meadows in Billericay yesterday at about 3.45pm after picking up her daughter from the child minder's when she was set upon by a man who demanded her jewellery.

In her post, the woman said: "He repeated himself and I said no.

"As I went to carry on walking, he then slapped my beautiful little girl around the face.

"Instinct kicked in and he got a clump and he punched me in the face. Then I saw the knife in his hand.

"He went to stab me in the chest but I put my hands up and fought back.

"Thank god I did as the knife sliced my hand and thankfully my hand took the brunt of it as the knife wound on my chest is in line with my heart.

READ MORE: Families must be vigilant after mum and child attacked in park

"He then had a go at my stomach but this lady is not going down easy so he bravely decided to run away towards the Perry Street exit."

The woman says she was left with a black eye and needing stitches to her hand as well as superficial cuts to her stomach.

She added: "Thank you to the ladies who stopped to help me with my daughter.

"Please be careful out there - this man clearly had mental health issues or was on drugs."

The suspect is described as black, early 20s about 5ft 10 and wearing black jogging bottoms, black Nike trainers, a black hooded top and a grey T shirt.

Essex Police have now released a statement.