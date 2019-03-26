Loved ones of a Love Island star paid tribute to him with a touching vigil.

Mike Thalassitis' friends and family gathered to hold the event for him following his tragic death.

The Love Island star and former footballer was tragically found dead in a park near his North London home on Saturday, aged just 26.

Now, his friends and family have honoured him with a touching vigil in Edmonton's woodland, lighting lanterns and candles in his memory.

The reality star's pals captured the emotional moment as it took place, sharing footage of his loved ones lighting their lanterns before symbolically letting them fly off into the sky.

Church Street Recreational Park N9 pic.twitter.com/xoYoh8I9OE — m¡©h€ll€ w€ßß (@shellgirlxx) 21 March 2019

Sharing one short video of the vigil, his friend Michelle, wrote: "For @mikethalassitis.

"Goodnight @MikeThalassitis Catch those lanterns in the Sky".

She also posted a picture of a huge array of flowers resting by a tree, alongside scattered tea-lights and pictures of Mike and his friends.

Some of the late reality star's loved ones had even pinned letters on the trunk, including one, which featured some touching words about depression.