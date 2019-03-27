A MOTHER died in hospital after contracting sepsis two weeks after having an emergency caesarean section, an inquest has heard.

Kimberley Jeffries, 29, from Clacton, was admitted to Colchester Hospital in April last year after becoming unwell.

Her condition quickly deteriorated and she died three days later, on April 18.

An inquest looking into her death was opened at Chelmsford Coroner’s Court yesterday.

Coroner’s officer Kirsty Roberts said: “She had a category two caesarean section at the hospital on April 3.

“Her and her baby (a girl) were discharged from hospital but she became unwell at home and was readmitted on April 15.

“She continued to deteriorate and died on April 18.”

The court heard evidence from Professor Sebastian Lucas, a pathologist at St Thomas’ Hospital.

Prof Lucas, who specialises in carrying out post-mortem examinations relating to maternal deaths, gave the cause of death as septic shock caused by an unknown bacteria.

He said it was likely to have been caused by e.coli or Group A Strep.

Prof Lucas said: “There is no question she died of severe septic shock. All the markers are there including acute lung injuries.

“I do not know what the bug that caused it was, or how it got in, but I do know it was a while after the operation before she got it otherwise she would have been ill sooner.

He added: “This is a maternal death and no question if she had not have been pregnant there is no reason to think she would have died.”

After her readmission to hospital, Mrs Jeffries was prescribed a course of antibiotics as doctors initially believed she may be suffering from endometritis (inflammation of the inner lining of the uterus).

Dr Joanna Cook was one of several clinicians to treat Mrs Jeffries at the Turner Road hospital.

She said: “Any doctor, midwife or nurse who is involved in such a shocking and tragic case will always think about whether they could have done more.

“But I do not think I could have done anything to change the outcome.”

Following her death, Mrs Jeffries’ family, including husband Christopher, instructed solicitors Irwin Mitchell to support them through the inquest process.

In a statement, specialist medical negligence lawyer Natalie Fox said: “Understandably Christopher and the rest of the family are still struggling to come to terms with Kimberley’s death.

“The family have a number of questions and hope that the upcoming inquest can provide vital answers as to what happened in the lead up to Kimberley’s death.”

The inquest, which is expected to last four days, continues.

Sepsis is the body’s life-threatening response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death.

In other words, it’s your body’s overactive and toxic response to an infection.