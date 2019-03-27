COUNCIL bosses are hoping to secure hundreds of millions of pounds in funding to help with a major revamp of the A12.

Essex County Council has announced it has submitted a bid to claim a £546m jackpot from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund to help with three key transport projects in the county.

County Hall would split the money between improving the A12 between Kelvedon and Marks Tey, boosting the A120/A133 link road, and to assist the proposed Chelmsford North East bypass.

The A12 improvement scheme would be the most expensive of the three projects, with council bosses stating they would put £229m of government funding towards the scheme.

Key to the proposals is the realignment of the A12 between junction 24 at Kelvedon and junction 25 at Marks Tey.

County Hall plans to move the entire road eastwards to open up more land for the proposed West Tey garden community.

The improvements would also see each side of the realigned stretch of the A12 extended to four lanes to alleviate traffic and ease congestion once the new A120 is built near to junction 23 at Kelvedon.

Further changes would see the notoriously busy junction 25 at Marks Tey, where the A120 begins, ripped up and completely redesigned.

Essex County Council leader David Finch says securing funding from central government will move the projects forward and ensure the correct infrastructure is in place before new homes are built.

He said: “Housing is one of the biggest issues the nation faces and how we provide homes for the next generation is a challenge that we cannot avoid. However, simply building new housing estates is not the answer.

“We must build the right homes, in the right locations, with the right infrastructure, if we are to create real communities and inspire economic growth. Essex is leading the way on housing and these bids are testament to our future commitment.”

Experts predict there will be 180,000 new homes built in Essex in the next 20 years, with the proposed West Tey garden community delivering up to 24,000 alone.

The provision of a link road between the A133 at Elmstead Market and the A120 as well as a rapid transit system is billed as being "essential to meet local housing need".

The council says it will unlock the development of up to 7,500 homes and improve connectivity locally and within the wider East of England, future-proofing the capacity of both the A133 and A120.

Essex County Council’s deputy leader and infrastructure boss Kevin Bentley says he is confident of securing government funding for the three projects as Essex is a “strong candidate” for investment.

He added: “These bids are about delivering homes to create great places to live in a sustainable manner.

“Key to this is the provision of transport infrastructure - we want to ensure that the right infrastructure for all modes of transport is in place to support growth in the region.”