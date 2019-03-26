Controversial changes to online copyright across the EU have been approved by MEPs.

In a decision designed to make tech giants more responsible for paying creatives, musicians and news outlets more fairly for their work online, Article 13 has been approved by the EU.

The Copyright Directive was approved by 348 MEPs, with 274 voting against and 36 abstentions.

Article 13 will now ensure that content-sharing services must license copyrighted material from the holders of that right.

The BBC said that if it is not possible, then the company or content creator may be held liable unless it can demonstrate:

* It made "best efforts" to get permission from the copyright holder

* It made "best efforts" to ensure that material specified by rights holders was not made available

* It acted quickly to remove any infringing material of which it was made aware

The decision is expected to have a dramatic effect specifically on the online platform, YouTube.

The website already has its own content ID system, which detects copyright-protected music and video content, and blocks them.

Many have supported Article 13, saying it will hold websites to account if they do not comply with the copyright law.

Following the news, a number of social media stars have taken to Twitter to make their feelings known.

Olajide Olatunji, known as KSI, Britain's leading YouTube creator with more 20million subscribers commented on the decision, just saying; "RIP".

Article 13 has just passed...RIP — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) March 26, 2019

Many YouTube fans and creators are fearful the content on the website will now be regularly hit by claims they have taken content from other sources.

EU folks after article 13 passed pic.twitter.com/M374MPeDMs — ahmed (@ahmedanimations) March 26, 2019

Rip EU youtubers article 13 has passed pic.twitter.com/SmvbzQWWet — SpiritPlays (@Plays_Spirit) March 26, 2019

Although the reaction appears lighthearted, a very clear undertone of seriousness surrounded every tweet.

Scottish content creator Mark Meechan, known best as the controversial YouTube creator, Count Dankula, also commented on Article 13, describing it as a "direct attack on freedom of speech".