SPEEDBOAT killer Jack Shepherd is set to return to the UK so he can fight his appeal after agreeing to extradition.

A court hearing in Tbilisi, Georgia, was told on Tuesday that Shepherd wishes to return so he can take part in an attempt to overturn his conviction over the death of Charlotte Brown, 24.

Ms Brown, from Clacton, during her first date with the web designer when his boat crashed in the River Thames in December 2015.

He was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence in his absence in July and was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment.

Shepherd fled the UK while facing trial and the 31-year-old was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to six years in jail in his absence, but he has been granted permission to appeal the conviction.

His lawyer in Georgia, Tariel Kakabadze, told the Press Association: "He is not fighting extradition."

No date has been set yet for Shepherd's appeal hearing.

The family of Ms Brown have fought a battle for justice following her death.

Her mum Roz Wickens, who works for Tendring Council, previously told the Gazette the family were "totally shocked" that the appeal is going to be heard.

“There’s nothing the family can do about it," she said. "We’ve just got to sit and wait for another court hearing.

“How a man not even in the country, convicted of manslaughter, can get legal aid beggars belief."

Shepherd, originally from Exeter, has been detained in a Tbilisi prison after he handed himself in to the authorities last month.

Ahead of the latest court hearing, Mr Kakabadze had estimated that Shepherd could return to the UK as early as this week.