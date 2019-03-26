A KILLER who stabbed a beloved coin collector to death and then tried to blow up his flat in an apparent bid to get hold of his prized pieces is facing at least 30 years in jail.

Danny Bostock denied he was responsible for brutally attacking Gordon McGhee, 52, in the bedroom of his flat in Forest Road, Colchester, in August to get his hands on Beatrix Potter 50ps.

But the 33-year-old was convicted of murder and attempted arson by a jury following a three week trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Judge David Goodin described the killing which included a cut to Mr McGhee’s throat as “savage” and “murder most foul”.

The court heard Bostock was a collector of limited edition 50ps including Beatrix Potter coins.

He had got to know Mr McGhee through their mutual friend Melissa Mcgrory and knew he was also a coin enthusiastic and had seen – and even been offered spares – from his impressive coin collection.

A group had been drinking at the flats in the hours before Mr McGhee was killed with tensions rising between Bostock and another man at the gathering – Daniel Welham – over coins which had gone missing from Miss Mcgrory’s home.

To shock the pair and stop the bickering, she cut herself and Bostock followed suit.

Mr Welham then stormed off, Miss Mcgrory went to hospital and Bostock entered Mr McGhee’s flat in an apparently opportunistic attempt to steal his coveted coins.

When Mr McGhee intervened he was stabbed 14 times, including to his face and neck, and his flat was searched.

Gas hobs were turned on and a dish cloth was set alight in an apparent bid to cause an explosion and destroy the evidence left behind.

Gordon McGhee

The majority of Mr McGhee’s coin collection, the murder weapon and the clothes Bostock was wearing that night have never been found.

But Mr McGhee’s blood was found on his bike and footprints of trainers Bostock had on were traipsed around the flat.

Bostock, of Berberis Walk, Colchester, claimed Mr Welham – who was never arrested nor charged - was responsible for the murder as Mr McGhee did not like him.

But the jury saw through his lies and unanimously convicted him.

Judge Goodin said Bostock will serve a minimum of 30 years minus the 211 days he has already spent in custody.

He said: "Gordon McGhee was 52, not in the best of health, couldn’t easily walk far and was drinking perhaps rather more than was good for him, rather too often and living with the assistance of carers.

“He was kind and highly regarded by his neighbours who said he would do anything for anyone.

“He showed you his prize coin collection and gave you one, two, three of them – his duplicates – in recognition of your own interest in that to add to your collection.

“When he did that it sparked your attention and sowed the seeds of his own destruction at your hands.

“You decided you would have that collection and in the early hours of the morning of August 22 you went after it having spent part of that evening with Gordon McGhee and his neighbours – your friends.”

Alison Levitt, QC, mitigating said Bostock’s upbringing – including never knowing his biological parents and being brought up in care – “did not give him the tools needed to manage the emotional landscape of life.”