A FAMILY of four who attempted to use forged disabled badges to avoid paying £12 to park their cars have been fined almost £3,000.

Husband and wife Terry and Deborah Ager made the forgeries, giving copies to his sister Joanne Tucker and their son Ben.

When the four were caught using the badges 150 miles from their homes in Colchester and Frinton, care worker Tucker, 53, tried to pin the blame on her elderly uncle, claiming he is a ‘law unto himself’.

Court - Joanne Tucker SOLENT NEWS

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard Deborah, 56, and retired taxi driver Terry, 71, had made copies of his mother and uncle’s disabled parking badges, scanning and printing them at a library.

The four then displayed the badges in their cars to avoid paying the £12 parking charge after driving to Portsmouth for a day out at a military parade.

Prosecutor Ben Attrill told magistrates eagle-eyed parking wardens noticed the elderly pairs’ blue badges were being used almost 150 miles away from Colchester

He said the wardens were able to get phone numbers for Terry’s uncle and mother, calling them and discovering they had not left home that day.

Guilty - Terry and Deborah Ager SOLENT NEWS

Mr Attrill said: “The defendants in this case are intrinsically linked, both as family members travelling in separate vehicles but also with regards to their involvement in the creation and use of the fake badges.

“During interview none of these defendants appear to be willing to accept any blame for the actions of making or using the fake badges, instead blaming it on other family members, or coincidence.

“However, when presented with irrefutable evidence each defendant does provide admissions to making, being aware of the counterfeit badges or allowing them to be used in a vehicle to obtain free parking.”

It was heard Tucker even attempted to blame her elderly uncle for the forgeries, telling investigators: “He’s a very old school man and a law unto himself.”

Terry and Deborah, both of Firstore Drive, Colchester, admitted making an article for use in fraud, and using a parking device with intent to deceive.

Both their son, who lives at home with them, and Tucker, of Walton Road, Frinton, admitted unlawfully using a disabled badge.

Representing herself, Tucker said: “It was wrong and stupid of me to allow this badge to be displayed in my car.”

Caught - CCTV Portsmouth City Council/ Solent News

While Saleem Chaudhry, defending the Ager trio, said: “This is very much a situation where we have a group of people who have maybe taken a chance in the use of a badge.”

Tucker was ordered to pay £805 in fines and costs, while her nephew - port worker Ben- must pay £1,000.

His parents were told they must complete 240 hours’ unpaid work and pay £593 each.