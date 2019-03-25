A TEENAGER was approached by a group of seven men and robbed at knifepoint.

The 18-year-old victim handed over his wallet after the group cornered him at the sea wall near Clacton Golf Course, in Marine Parade.

The robbery happened at around 2.10am on Saturday, March 23.

One of the group, a man wearing a hooded top and a balaclava, drew a knife and demanded the victim hand over the items in his pockets.

The teenager handed over his wallet and escaped uninjured.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Two other members of the group were described as male and wearing an all grey tracksuit.

"If you saw or heard anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/45373/19.

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."