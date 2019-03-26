BABIES were taught sign language as a means of enhancing communication with parents.

Kate Shaw runs TinyTalk baby signing classes in Clacton and Colchester.

The sessions aim to provide enjoyment, a means of communication between babies and parents and a way for parents to socialise.

Kate, who has run the classes for three years, believes they offer a means of improving the mood of new parents struggling with post-natal depression.

She said: “No matter how many antenatal classes they’ve attended or videos they’ve watched, being a new parent is a whole new world.

“It is learning on the job, which can be an overwhelming situation, not really feeling in control of what they’re doing.

“Add to the mix sleep deprivation from a newborn baby’s erratic sleep patterns and hormone changes, it’s almost a recipe for disaster.”

Classes run from 9.45am until 10.45am and 11am until noon every Tuesday at Parish Fields Youth and Community Hall, in Plough Corner, Little Clacton.

Sessions are held at St John’s Church, in Colchester, every Wednesday from 9.45am until 10.45am, 11am until noon and 12.30pm until 1.30pm, and at Prettygate Infant School every Saturday from 9.30am until 10.30am.