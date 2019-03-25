A PAIR of stricken sailors had to be airlifted to safety after they got two boats stuck in the mud.

The two men were sailing between Brightlingsea and Alresford Creek on Sunday evening when their large yacht became stuck.

They attempted to reach the shore using the vessel’s rowing dinghy, however the smaller boat got stuck in the mud just metres from the yacht.

Luckily the men were able to contact the emergency services using a mobile phone.

It sparked a dramatic rescue which saw the search and rescue helicopter diverted to the scene.

A spokesman for Her Majesty’s Coastguard said: “We received a 999 call at about 4.55pm on Sunday from the casualties who were in the vessel.

“They said their vessel had run aground and they were trying to go ashore in a dinghy when this ran aground too.

“They were stuck in the dinghy between Brightlingsea and Alresford Creek about ten foot away from the bigger boat.”

A Coastguard helicopter was diverted from an ongoing training exercise and sent immediately to the scene.

Lifeboat rescue teams from West Mersea, Clacton, Walton and Holbrook were also called in to assist with the operation.

The spokesman continued: “The casualties were airlifted to the shore by 7.30pm but the crews remained on the scene until 8.30pm.

“They did not require medical treatment and no ambulance was called to the scene.

“Both vessels were anchored and the men said they would be retrieved on Monday.”

Picture - Stephen George Johnson

Earlier on Sunday The Met Office had issued flood warnings for coastal parts of Essex due to higher than expected tides for the time of year.

The public were advised to take extra care on coastal roads and footpaths in areas including Brightlingsea, Mersea and Maldon.

Conditions returned to normal by late afternoon.