COSTS have put paid to a popular Bubble Rush event which was due to take place this spring.

The event, in aid of St Helena Hospice, will not go ahead in June despite it proving a hit with supporters for the past four years.

The Bubble Rush, in High Woods Country Park, Colchester, sees participants run a 5km course with bubble stations along the route that blast out coloured bubbles.

Hospice spokeswoman Samantha Catling said: “We decided to give Bubble Rush a rest from our event calendar this year because, firstly, we want to hold an event in a different area within north Essex.

“Many of our events are in Colchester, but we support patients and families all over north Essex.

“Therefore we are launching a new event, Walk of Memories, in Mersea, where there are potentially more people who could benefit from St Helena’s care and support but aren’t necessarily aware of us, or how we can help them.

“Secondly, Bubble Rush is an expensive event to organise and many people don’t realise the money they pay to register for the event goes towards covering the cost of putting on the event.

“St Helena raises funds from people who take part raising sponsorship, which unfortunately, not everybody does.”

Bubble Rush is owned by an external events company which provides all the equipment.

The registration fee charged by the hospice covers only these costs.

Ms Catling said: “While many people who do take part, do raise sponsorship or make a donation to St Helena, alongside paying their event registration fee, there are some who unfortunately don’t and therefore we don’t raise as much money as we’d like from Bubble Rush to help us support people in need of hospice care and bereavement support.

“We have to raise £6.2 million through voluntary income to continue to run our services every year.

“We appreciate our community does enjoy this event and we hope they will take part in one of our other events this year instead in support of our patients and families.”