A MOTHER called the police after her two cars and garage were raided by thieves only to be told 30 MINUTES later there would be no further investigation.

The 34-year-old victim, who asked to remain anonymous, awoke at her home in Young Avenue, Clacton, to her neighbour knocking on the door.

Crooks had managed to force their way into two cars parked outside the home.

The victim said: “They stole my 14-year-old daughter’s school bag and some Ray Ban sunglasses.

“Several cars along this road and on the estate were targeted that night.”

The break-ins happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The victim says she called 101 and got through to an operator at 7.45am, giving details over the phone for 30 minutes.

She received an email at 8.45 am informing her the case was closed.

The letter, seen by the Gazette, said: “At this time there are no further enquiries we can make and this investigation will be closed.”

The outraged mother said: “Why do I pay my council tax for the police if this is how seriously things are taken when I report a crime?

“I find it absolutely disgusting.

These people will not stop.

Why would they, it isn’t even investigated?”

“I completely respect the police and I know they are busy.

“This might seem minor to them but this has hit us and a lot of people in this road hard.”

An Essex Police spokesman said: “When a crime is filed, it means there are no other lines of enquiries for our officers.

“It doesn’t mean the crime had been closed as any additional information received in relation to the incident will be looked into and investigated where appropriate.”

Police have stepped up patrols in the area, The spokesman added: “Our Clacton officers are aware of an increase in the number of motor vehicle thefts in the St Johns Road area.

“In response, we have increased our patrols in the area and also notified more than 200 residents about the incidents, encouraging them to come forward with any information that could help us find those responsible, as well as offering crime prevention advice.”

Call 101 with information.