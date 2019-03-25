THE fundraising page set up in memory of a popular Love Island star has been closed down in fear of fraudulent accounts.

Mike Thalassitis, who shot to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, was tragically found hanged in a park near his childhood home on Saturday, March 16.

Friends from Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex took to social media to pay tribute to him.

His close friends set up a fundraising page to help his family with financial costs of his funeral, while the rest of the money would be given to a mental health charity of their choice.

However, the most recent update says the page is no longer accepting donations.

It said: "Thank you all for your generous donations thus far. I have spoken with Mike’s family and while they are grateful for all of the support his friends have given, they have asked to close the gofundme at this time.

"Please be assured the money raised to date will go directly to the family who intend to open a new page controlled by themselves in due course. All proceeds will then be consolidated and donated to a mental health charity of their choice.

"While this particular page was created by his close friends, they are concerned that fraudulent accounts could be activated by strangers using their name.

"Therefore, please do not donate to any other pages until an official statement has been made by the immediate Thalassitis family within the next week or so.

"Thank you again for all of your support during this difficult time."