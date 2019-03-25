A HOMEOWNER disturbed a would-be burglar who smashed his way into a home in Weeley.

Police are appealing for information following the attempted burglary in The Street.

The break-in happened shortly before 8.10pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "He was disturbed before he could take anything from the property.

"We believe he left the house and continued through back gardens in Thornberry Way."

The man has been described as white, in his early 20s, and of slim build.

He wore a baseball cap, a grey hooded jumper and jeans.

His trainers were a dark colour, but were light around the back and heel of the shoe.

Anyone with information, CCTV footage or dash cam footage that could help police enquiries is asked to call Clacton CID on 101.

The crime reference number for this incident is 42/44693/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.