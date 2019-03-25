THE 26-30 railcard continues to break sales and saving records since being officially released this January.

The latest figures show Millennials have already saved themselves £10.5 million on rail fares.

This looks set to continue when a new railcard is launched later this year for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Jyoti Bird, director of marketing, propositions and partnerships at Rail Delivery Group, said: “We’re delighted 26-30 railcard holders are set to make even better savings than originally predicted.

“Since 1993, railcard customers have been able to save an estimated £8.5 billion on their rail journeys.

"The introduction of the 26-30 railcard has helped the rail industry build on these fantastic savings for its customers.”

Since December last year, Greater Anglia has recorded more than 217,000 passenger journeys on their network using card.

Nationwide, more than 200,000 customers have benefited from cheaper train travel and could be on on track to save in excess of £280 each year.

Transport secretary, Chris Grayling, said: “Alongside the 16 and 17 railcard which will be released later this year, this government is committed to ensuring the railway is open to everyone.”