A helicopter rescue mission had to be completed after a boat became stuck in thick mud.

The vessel was trapped between Brightlingsea and Alresford Creek.

The Coastguard was called at around 4.55pm yesterday by a member of the public.

Lifeboat crews from West Mersea, Clacton and Holbrook attended.

A helicopter was diverted from training to assist in the rescue.

Two males are believed to have been airlifted to safety from the vehicle and were ashore by around 7.30pm.