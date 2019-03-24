SWARMS of runners have been spending the morning on a 13-mile race around Colchester for the town's annual half marathon.

The sun was out and conditions were dry for the 4,000 runners taking part in the Griffin Chapman Colchester Half Marathon this morning.

The race finished back at the stadium at 12.20pm.

The event is set to raise thousands of pounds for MS-UK and Headway Essex this year.

Dan Aldworth, race director, said: "This event started in 2011 and since then, Colchester Colne Round Table have worked tirelessly to develop the even to make the 9th year the best yet.

"The event has evolved a lot over that time and we are so grateful to the hundreds of volunteers, the many sponsors and of course the runners that take part to make The Griffin Chapman Colchester Half Marathon a firm favourite in runners diaries."

The winner of the race was Ramadan Osman who completed it in one hour eight minutes and the fastest woman was Helen Davies who finished in one hour 13 minutes.

Ramadan won the event last year too and beat his record of one hour nine minutes this time around. Helen was also the fasted woman last year and smashed her result last year which was one hour 17 minutes.

In second place this year was Chris Burgoyne at one hour nine minutes and third place was Stephen Strange who did it in one hour 12 minutes.

