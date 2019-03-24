FANS of The Prodigy's front man Keith Flint are being invited to line his funeral procession route before the service.

Keith Flint, 49, who sang lead vocals in The Prodigy, was found dead at his home in Dunmow, Essex on March 4.

Today, the band's social media accounts announced fans are invited to celebrate the life of the singer and "raise the roof for Keef" at a procession on Friday, March 29.

A church service is also set to take place for family and close friends.

On Twitter, the band wrote: "Fans are invited to line the procession route, starting at 3pm in Braintree, Essex on Friday, March 29, to pay their final respects & 'raise the roof' for Keef.

"If anyone wishes to lay flowers or tributes these should be sent to St Mary's church in Bocking, no later than 2pm Friday."

The band also tweeted a map of the procession route through Braintree, Essex, beginning at Courtauld Road at the roundabout on Railway Street and Coggeshall Road at 3pm.

It will then head along Courthauld Road before turning right on to Bradford Street and then left on to Church Lane, heading towards St Mary's Church in Bocking.

Another tweet read: "The church service will just be for family and close friends, but there will be speakers relaying the ceremony outside the church for everyone to hear."

An inquest into the singer's death at his home opened on March 11 and heard the provisional cause of death was from hanging.

Police were called to the property in Brook Hill, North End, shortly after 8.10am, on March 4 and according to band mates, Keith took his own life.

Keith's band mates issued a joint statement at the time of his death, which read: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint.

"A true pioneer, innovator and legend."

The band were due to tour the United States in May after releasing their latest album in November.

It was later reported that Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis revealed that The Prodigy were set to play the festival this summer.

The band cancelled all forthcoming shows with immediate effect following the death of Keith.