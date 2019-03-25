MORE than 100 companies will showcase what they have to offer at a major business event this week.

The Networking Essex Business Expo will bring together a great mix of businesses under one roof at Chelmsford City Racecourse on Wednesday.

The event is being hailed as the "must-attend" business event of 2019.

It is being staged by Networking Essex, with Newsquest's LOCALiQ, Heart Radio and Jump Digital Transformation.

More than 100 businesses are due to be exhibiting, and organisers are predicting 1,000 visitors and excellent networking opportunities on the day.

Chelmsford City racecourse is one of the key venues in Essex with great transport links, excellent facilities, and ample parking.

LOCALiQ gives businesses access to a network of more than 200 news brands and publications,in print and online, an award-winning events division, recruitment platforms and a wide range of multimedia marketing solutions.

Its digital marketing platform means it is also becoming one of the UK’s fastest growing digital marketing agencies, combining best-in-class marketing technology and the data insights this provides, with huge audience reach to our customers excel and grow, and take their own business to the next level.

LOCALiQ will be on stand 100 where visitors can speak to digital marketing consultants to find out how it can drive new customers to their websites through search marketing and create engaging promotions with eye-catching and inviting display ads, to help you get noticed through simplified local marketing.

Businesses can also test their digital marketing knowledge in an interactive quiz.

On stand 16 companies can also receive a free digital marketing health check for their website and a review of their social media platforms.

To register for Networking Essex Business Expo visit networking-essex.co.uk.