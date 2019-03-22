HUNDREDS of new jobs are set to be created at an airport which is undergoing a major transformation.

Bosses at Stansted Airport say they are seeking to employ at least 250 new members of staff to help contend with a planned expansion.

A new terminal control centre is set to be built to improve the time it takes to process passengers travelling to and from the airport.

Further changes include the introduction of extra seating in the departure lounge, installing new water fountains and the construction of a new 2,700 space multi-storey car park.

Bosses say the redevelopment will open up hundreds of new jobs, with at least 200 new security officers and customer service ambassadors needed.

The cleaning staff is also expected to double in size.

The expansion of Stansted comes after it enjoyed its busiest ever year in 2018 when it served more than eight million customers.

Chief operating officer Steve Griffiths said: "A priority for us is to ensure that all of our passengers have a great airport experience as they head off on their holidays.

"We’ve been working very closely with our operational teams and airport partners to develop our plans for the summer, carry out essential maintenance work and ensure our teams are where they need to be to keep the airport operating smoothly.

"To help us manage the increase in passenger numbers we are recruiting more security staff and adding more customer service ambassadors to ensure we have the right people in the right place at the right time at every point of the passenger journey."

Work on redeveloping Stansted is expected to begin later this year and will take place alongside the construction of a new 39,000 square metre arrivals terminal.

The whole upgrade of the airport is expected to cost in the region of £600m.

Mr Griffiths added: "In addition, we are ensuring many of the basic facilities are of a high standard and always available by upgrading and adding more toilet facilities, installing more water fountains, charging points, seats and passenger help points and a dedicated ‘quiet area’ area near the departure lounge.

“These are just some of the steps we are taking now to deliver the best airport experience at Stansted."