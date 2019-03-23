IT isn’t all doom and gloom in Clacton.

The Gazette often has the misfortune to cover serious and very alarming incidents.

Most recently we have seen a spate of knife crime.

But weeks like this remind us of the wonderful community we have.

Reggie Toms, a little Clacton boy, wasn’t expected to live beyond his teens.

But the people of the town have rallied around him, raising a remarkable amount of money to support his family as the two-year-old underwent gruelling treatment.

He is at home with his family and although he faces a difficult future, he at least has a future.

What a shining example of the goodwill we see every day in Clacton.

People care about the town.

When the Ball brothers took over the pier ten years ago, they promised to act as the attraction’s custodians for years to come.

They have lived up to their promise.

The pair have breathed fresh life into Clacton Pier, making it an attraction the town can be proud of.

Investment like this shows Clacton still has so much to offer as a tourist destination.