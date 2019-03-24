In response to Joan Cooper’s letter, March 15, it is misguided and patronising to call advocates for Shamima Begum’s return to the UK as “bleeding hearts” or “do gooders”.

She and others like her must be allowed to return for one simple reason; they are British citizens.

Born, bred and radicalised here.

Setting aside those with true dual citizenship, they are no-one’s responsibility but ours.

To claim otherwise is the height of hypocrisy, unless we wish to set a precedent by which other countries can refuse to take their own citizens back when they’ve committed crimes in the UK.

If we are to flout international and UK law by making our problem citizens stateless, how could we protest if other countries followed suit?

To advocate for their return is not the mark of a bleeding heart or do-gooder. It is the mark of a rational voice amongst knee-jerk populism.

Lynsey Calver

Ashley Road, Harwich