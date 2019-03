POLICE want to speak to a Canvey woman in connection with several thefts in Thurrock and Castle Point from February this year.

It is thought that Cheryl Wilkins, 33, could also be in Ockendon.

She is described as being of slight build, five foot two inches tall, and has brown shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Brentwood local policing team on 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.