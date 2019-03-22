DOZENS of school across Tendring could see new road signs installed as part of a safety campaign.

More than 30 primary and secondary schools across the district have signed up to the 20’s Plenty campaign.

The campaign encourages drivers to reduce their speed to 20mph when driving past schools.

Tendring Community Safety Partnership ran a poster competition which saw a banner designed and put up at school gates in the area.

Now the Tendring Local Highways Panel will assess the roads around 33 schools which have said they would like 20’s Plenty signs put up on nearby streets.

The signs would incorporate the winning picture, designed St George’s Primary School pupil Hope Singleton.

Once this feasibility work is complete and final costs known then the Local Highways Panel can make a decision to award funding to the project.

Fred Nicholls, Tendring Council cabinet member for corporate enforcement, said: “I am pleased that so many schools have signed up to 20’s Plenty, and if any others would like to be considered for possible road signs then this is their last chance to get involved.”