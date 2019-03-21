A BIZARRE appearance from a bird has caused delays on the A12 this evening.
An ostrich-like bird was on the carriageway close to the Jobserve Community Stadium.
Stunned commuters watched on as it was herded out of the road and up a grassy bank.
Traffic is now thought to be flowing better.
Ostrich on the a12... pic.twitter.com/g01At7Tkrt— Grace Hoffman (@gracehoffman08) March 21, 2019
It has now been confirmed that the bird was a rhea called Colin who lives in nearby Great Horkesley.
The bird is a rhea-peat offender when it comes to escape acts.
Last year he escaped and set up home in a garden several hundred yards away and was temporarily homed at Colchester Zoo before his owners were traced.
Writing on The Gazette's Facebook page owner Debbie Johnson said: "Yes it's a Rhea.
"Yes it is Colin the same one as last year.
"Yes he's home safe now and very sorry for causing chaos again."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment