A BIZARRE appearance from a bird has caused delays on the A12 this evening.

An ostrich-like bird was on the carriageway close to the Jobserve Community Stadium.

Stunned commuters watched on as it was herded out of the road and up a grassy bank.

Traffic is now thought to be flowing better.

Ostrich on the a12... pic.twitter.com/g01At7Tkrt — Grace Hoffman (@gracehoffman08) March 21, 2019



It has now been confirmed that the bird was a rhea called Colin who lives in nearby Great Horkesley.

The bird is a rhea-peat offender when it comes to escape acts.

Last year he escaped and set up home in a garden several hundred yards away and was temporarily homed at Colchester Zoo before his owners were traced.

Writing on The Gazette's Facebook page owner Debbie Johnson said: "Yes it's a Rhea.

"Yes it is Colin the same one as last year.

"Yes he's home safe now and very sorry for causing chaos again."