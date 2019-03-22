A TEENAGER who wore odd socks to school as part of a nationwide campaign to support people with Down Syndrome found herself placed in isolation.

Mum Sheryl Forman said she was outraged when she received a phone call informing her Mackenzie, 14, was being punished after going to school in colourful socks.

Mackenzie, a Year 9 pupil at Clacton Coastal Academy, shows her support on World Down Syndrome Day by “rocking her socks”.

Supporters across the country wear mismatched socks as a means of celebrating difference, uniqueness and acceptance of everyone.

But when she arrived at school yesterday, she and a group of fellow pupils were told the socks breached the school’s uniform policy.

She was later placed in isolation.

Sheryl said: “My other daughter called to say she’s been put in isolation for wearing them.

“We had already explained to the teacher what was going on and why she would be wearing them.

“She does it every year to show her support as she really wants people to be aware of the cause.

“We have a family friend who is 15 and attends Shorefields School, she is our inspiration.

“She has Down Syndrome and she is an amazing person. You cannot be sad around her, she is cheeky, funny and doesn’t let it stop her.”

Clacton Coastal Academy banned skirts and skinny trousers as part of a series of changes designed to improve the standards of education.

The uniform change was introduced alongside a rewards and behaviour system and a mentoring programme.

Sheryl added: “I think the school uniform policy is a really good idea, but an exception should have been made here.”

A spokesman for the school said: “We are proud to have raised a significant amount of money for a range of charities each year through non-uniform days and other activities.

“We are also always open to pupils making suggestions about charities that they want to support.

“However, we have very high expectations on uniform, which pupils and parents are very clear on – we expect the uniform to be worn in the right way every day unless there is an agreement in advance.”