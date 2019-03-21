TWO people were found dead on the same overground railway line this morning.

Shortly after 1am British Transport Police were called to the line between Hackney Wick and Stratford following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service, however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

They had sustained serious injuries which were likely to have been caused by electrocution.

Then at 2.31am BTP officers were called to reports of a second casualty on the tracks on the line close to Stratford.

Sadly, the person was also declared dead at the scene after suffering the same injuries.

Officers have been on scene all day, where they are working to identify the two people and inform their families.

A number of enquiries are also underway to establish the circumstances of how the people came to be on the tracks.

DCI Tim Tubbs from British Transport Police, said: “An investigation is now underway to discover what happened and how these two people came to lose their lives on the railway.

“At this time we are treating their deaths as unexplained as we make a number of urgent enquiries. I would ask anyone who was near Stratford or Hackney Wick last night, and saw something which they think might be relevant to contact us as soon as possible.”

Information can be passed to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 23 of 21/03/19.