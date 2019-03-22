VINTAGE hair, make-up and clothing will be exhibited at this year’s Secret Vintage World fair.

The event makes its return tomorrow at Colchester Town Hall.

There will be live music from JS & the Lockerbillies and Tricity Vogue, plus vintage tearooms, hair and make-up as well as rails of clothes for sale.

Now in its sixth year, this vintage, retro and alternative event has become a popular event in the calendar.

Locks Vintage Hair and Make-Up will be on hand for anyone wanting to achieve the fabulous 40s look, and Hamford View Vintage Tearooms will be offering treats.

Shoppers will be able to browse through almost 40 stalls offering indie vintage, alternative, retro, handmade, steampunk and upcycled goods, clothes, homeware, jewellery and gifts.

Secret Vintage World is working with homelessness charity Emmaus Colchester and will donate a proportion of the door fee to the charity.

Emmaus Colchester provides a home and meaningful work for up to 31 companions – people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion.

Gemma Aylesbury, visual merchandiser at Emmaus Colchester, said: “To be chosen as charity of the year by the Secret Vintage World is a huge thing for us.

“We are looking forward to meeting shoppers, vintage lovers and anyone interested in second-hand items and to let them know about the other aspects of Emmaus Colchester.”

Janine Tompkins of Atomik Vixen, who organises Secret Vintage World, said: “We have supported various charities over the years, but we are particularly thrilled to be able to support Emmaus, a charity which does truly valuable work in our community.

“Their enthusiasm and dedication is inspiring.”

Tickets are £3 on the door and the event will run from 10.30am until 4pm.

For 50p off entry, pick up a copy of today's Gazette and cut out the voucher provided.