AN award-winning garden designer and BBC TV presenter visited a school’s outdoor haven.

Mark Lane visited Market Field School in Elmstead Market to view the progress made on the garden terrace.

In September the school successfully won a pot of money from the National Gardening Scheme, run by the Leonard Cheshire Foundation.

Around £16,000 was given to turn the terrace area into a multi-sensory garden space which can be accessed by pupils and others. Only four of the grants were given across the UK.

Teacher Kierran Pearce said: “It was a brilliant afternoon, Mark was fantastic with the children, as were all the visitors from Leonard Cheshire. The children were all engaged for the workshop, having a go at planting and re-planting herbs and spices – some of them even tasted some of the fresh ingredients.

“The highlight was the question and answer session. Our children don’t hold anything back when it comes to open questions.”