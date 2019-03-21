POLICE say no further action will be taken against a man who was arrested on suspicion of making hoax bomb threats.

Officers were called at around 1.45am yesterday (March 20) over concerns about the behaviour of a passenger on board a coach which was on the M11 near Stansted Airport.

The driver stopped and called police who closed the road in both directions for several hours while they dealt with the incident.

A 20-year-old man, from Middlesex, has now been released without charge.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Wells said: "I would like to commend the passengers and the driver for their actions and thank them for their bravery.

"We understand the man's behaviour gave cause for concern and the passengers did the right thing by raising this to the driver, who was then able to stop the coach and report this to police.

"The driver stayed calm and relayed as much information as possible to us, so that we could assess the situation and take the best course of action.

"He did this when he understandably thought there was a real possibility of a threat to not only his life, but also his passengers and other road users too.

"We encourage members of the public to remain vigilant for anything that seems out of place or unusual, report anything that doesn't feel right and let us make the decision on whether what you have seen is important.

"In an emergency, always dial 999."