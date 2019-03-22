AN award-winning dramatical group will have audiences looking for clues this week with an engaging, murder mystery performance.

The Bocking Theatre Club’s take on Alan Robinson’s Bowing Out, will be set in an ageing and disused theatre and will encourage spectators to sniff out the criminal mastermind before the story’s fictional detective, Inspector Darkly.

The Gareth Jordan-directed production is set three years after the death of West End big-shot, Sly Sparkle and sees his former enemies, and those trying to rid themselves of his chilling grip, seeking both his estate and bloody revenge.

Speaking about the performance, Gareth said: ‘'Come and support our brilliant cast of both old and new members, as we make you laugh and gasp, as we step away from traditional plays to give you a murder mystery. Fun characters and an exciting story offer a great night out!'’

The performance will take place at Bocking Village Club between March 21-23 at 7.45pm.

Adult tickets cost £7.50 and £6.50 for concessions. They can be purchased at www.bockingtheatreclub.co.uk or by ringing 01376 320948.

They can also be picked up from one of the club’s box offices, Pasha Café and New Image Hairdressing.