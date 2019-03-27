A HOSPICE is now offering a house clearing service for properties in need of a tidy.

St Helena Hospice will offer the service to anyone in Tendring and Colchester, aiming to ease the stress of clearing a house of a loved one after a death.

The team will clear houses, sheds, attics, gardens, outhouses and offices.

The service is tailored to each person, with relatives and friends able to take any items they wish from the property prior to the clearance. Cleared items will be assessed for resale in one of the charity’s shops, or safely disposed of.

Ashley Morgan, the hospice’s house clearance manager, said: “We are a dedicated and efficient team ready to help those with the task of clearing a property, with a sensitive touch.”

Call 01206 890165 or email houseclearances@sthelena.org.uk.