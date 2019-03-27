CLACTON MP Giles Watling has taken his ward surgery on the road.... in a bus.

Mr Watling is calling on residents to wave him down when they spot him on the bus to discuss local issues.

The move comes following other novel ideas by MPs to find new ways to speak to residents, including Colchester’s Will Quince chewing over residents’ issues in a McDonald’s.

Mr Watling has instead taken to the Clacton constituency’s roads in a Hedingham bus in a bid to make himself more accessible to constituents.

He said: “I regularly hold surgeries and they are usually in my office.

“But I wanted to get the message out to villages and towns and this is a novelty to let people know I’m available to take on their issues.

“People can come and talk about local concerns, it’s not so much a political thing.

“I welcome people waving down the bus to speak to me.”

The initiative took place for the first time on Friday and saw Mr Watling’s bus travel to St Osyth, Jaywick, Little Clacton, Kirby, Weeley and Walton.

“It’’s been a great way to get out and see people,” added Mr Watling.

“Hedingham have been generous with their time.”