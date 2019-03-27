GRIEVING parents who set up a charity after their baby son died are holding their first fundraising event next month.

Joanne Harris-Beck and her husband Tom were left heartbroken when baby Oakley died on November 29.

There had been no complications in the lead-up to his birth at Colchester General Hospital.

But after inhaling meconium in the womb, he became poorly and sadly died in his mum’s arms.

The couple set up a charity called Oakley’s Gift to raise funds for Colchester bereavement services.

The charity’s first fundraising event is set to be a coffee morning, which will take place at the Comrades Club, in Old Road, Clacton, on Saturday, April 13, from 10.30am to 1pm.

Joanne said: “I think it’s going really well and think Oakley would be proud that because of him other families are going to benefit despite going through the unimaginable.

“We are really pleased to be having our first event and are really looking forward to hosting the neon party later next month.

“I hope Oakley would be proud of what we are trying to do.

“We hope to be able to help support other families in their time of need.

“There is a raffle at the coffee morning with lots of prizes donated from local businesses and residents, a guess the weight of the cake competition.

“There will be plenty of cakes, tea and coffee and Reece Kelly will be having a sponsored haircut.

“Money raised from the haircut will go to Oakley’s Gift and the hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, who make wigs for children who have lost their hair due to illnesses like cancer.” The charity’s second event will be a fundraising Glow Party on Saturday, April 20, at the Royal Hotel in Clacton.

Joanne added: “The Glow Party is our main event of the year and Akeem Griffiths, Tomasz Wania and James Gilbey - all from Big Brother - will be appearing on the night.

“People will have the opportunity to buy our merchandise, have neon face paint and enjoy music from all eras.”

To buy tickets for the Glow Party, which cost £5 each, contact Oakley’s Gift via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.