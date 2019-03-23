They have flawlessly performed to the likes Gary Barlow and Hugh Grant and duetted with music megastars such as Sir Tom Jones and Brian May.

But when the harmonious tones of unique a cappella group We3 hypnotise the Braintree Arts Theatre this Sunday, there will be no room for error.

That’s because the dynamic three-piece, comprised of Steve Trowell’s smooth lead melodies, Andy Frost’s vocal percussion and CG Fraser’s deep, funky timbre, will be filming their performance as part of a live DVD release.

A growing demand from fans prompted the decision to record a visual promo and after recently moving to the area, frontman Steve had soon sourced the ‘‘perfect venue’’ to pull it off.

Steve said: ‘‘After shows, the audience members constantly ask us if we have a DVD of the show for sale. We have CDs, but they’re not so relevant to the live show. So, we’ve finally decided it’s time to get this show filmed. The Braintree Arts Theatre seemed like the perfect venue as it is well equipped, a nice size for filming, has fantastic staff and is now my local venue!’’

The rock-pop trio have been performing together as part of various outfits for over twenty years but formed We3 after spotting a gap in the British market for an all-singing, instrument-less ensemble.

Much like their complementing voices, We3’s show is a seamless blend of music, comedy and audience interaction, featuring both modern-day pop numbers from artists like Bruno Mars and jazz classics from Bobby McFerrin.

It’s a combination that helped them shine on Sky 1’s singing competition ‘Sing: Ultimate A Capella’, gifted them the opportunity to soundtrack a viral T Mobile television advert and has seen them perform in front of and alongside some of the music industry’s most famous faces.

‘’It can be a bit surreal sharing the stage (or indeed living room) with Tim Rice and Bryan Adams, but ultimately there’s a mutual respect between us all which puts everyone on a level playing field. Performing for friends and family, however - which a lot of the audience at the Braintree Arts Centre will be - can be a lot tougher because they expect to be impressed.’’

Tickets for We3’s 5pm show cost £7.50 and can be purchased from braintreeartstheatre.com