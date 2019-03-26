A HARDY runner jogged for 12 hours straight to raise £140 for teenagers suffering from cancer.

Bridie Jordan, a member of Clacton Anytime Fitness, jumped on a treadmill at the gym at around 10am on Friday.

By 10pm, she had completed a 50km run, made more difficult by the injuries she suffered to her feet. Supporters were encouraged to cheer her on and donate to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Joe Dines, supporter and manager at the gym, said: “She had blisters all over her feet and I saw her start to limp - but she carried on for 12 hours.

“It was an absolutely incredible effort.

“We are so proud of her. This is the charity she chose for her marathon effort.”

He added: “This was initially a 24-hour challenge, but Bridie had to pull out through injury after 12.”

Bridie will now take on the Colchester Half Marathon on Sunday, March 24, and the London Marathon on April 28.