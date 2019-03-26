PLANNERS have been given an extra three months to complete negotiations over plans for a 950-home development in Clacton.

Tendring Council’s planning committee has already approved Persimmon Homes’ plans for the scheme at Rouses Farm, off St Johns Road, subject to a legal agreement being completed.

The plans include a primary school, healthcare facility and community centre.

A last-minute report by planning officers that went before the committee last week added: “A letter received from Persimmon Homes confirmed that the Rouses Farm development will deliver 20 per cent affordable housing comprising 189 units.

“This has been independently verified by BNP Paribas, the viability consultant advising the council on this case.

“The affordable housing requirement in the Section 106 legal agreement can thereby now be finalised, thus resolving the most substantive of the remaining matters to be negotiated.

“The letter from Persimmon confirms the applicant’s agreement to 20 per cent affordable housing alongside the various financial contributions required as part of the Section 106 agreement, as well as their desire to resolve the remaining matters.”