WORK has started on ten new homes in Jaywick as part of a project aimed at kick-starting regeneration.

Tendring Council is building the houses on land off Lotus Way to improve the quality of housing in the area.

The houses will be made up of five council homes and five homes for sale with priority for all ten being given to local residents.

Work has already started on an electrical substation needed to supply the homes and further planned development in Jaywick.

Contractors Gipping Construction began work on the pilings for the homes, which will be of a modular design, on Friday. Paul Honeywood, councillor with special responsibility for Jaywick, said: “This work has not been easy, with reptiles on the site delaying our start to this work, but we hope to see these homes completed and with people moving in towards the end of this year. This project is important.”