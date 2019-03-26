WORK is under way on the next stage of a multi-million pound project to protect Holland-on-Sea’s crumbling cliffs.

Jackson Civil Engineering is carrying out the £5million scheme on behalf of Tendring Council.It will protect the seafront and homes and businesses behind the cliffs for years to come, as well as providing improved access to the new beaches.

The council said work began in August and now much of the piling and support works have been completed. Now engineers have begun the difficult task of installing complex drain systems within the cliffs, which will reduce the impact of water causing subsidence.

Mick Skeels, councillor responsible for tourism, said he eagerly awaited the end of the scheme.

“I am pleased at how well this complex engineering project has progressed so far,” he said.

“Once completed this will not only protect our seafront and the Holland-on-Sea community for decades to come, but provide much improved accessible access to our fantastic new beaches.

“I thank the local community for their patience while this major scheme is taking place, and would repeat my plea that people respect the fencing which has been put up for the public’s safety during the construction works.”

Work is due to be completed this summer.