CLACTON’S guitar star Adrian Nation is set to visit Palestine as part of a mission to rebuild a demolished home.

Adrian, who was previously a finalist in Sky Arts’ Guitar Star competition, has been making waves in Canada in recent years and has completed three hugely successful tours.

But the folk guitarist will now be volunteering to help rebuild a home destroyed in the West Bank.

Adrian, who previously visited Palestine with the Amos Trust in 2017, will return next month.

He said: “I will be travelling to the West Bank with a volunteer group to help rebuild a Palestinian home that was demolished by the Israeli Army.

“I was there almost two years ago and saw first-hand the impact this kind of action has and now I have a chance to go back and actually make a small difference.

“The time has come that I can be of some small help and in the coming weeks I will be returning to Palestine with a volunteer group to help in the rebuilding a demolished family home.

“It will be a drop in the ocean, but to one family it will make a huge difference.

“The rebuild and all the materials required are being financed by the fundraising efforts of the volunteer group, including myself.”

Anyone who would like to donate towards the cause can do so at justgiving.com/fundraising/adrian-nation.